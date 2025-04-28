Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,770 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.33 million, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

