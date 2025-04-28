Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,529 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 158,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 299.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,015,104.32. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $414,043.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,545.08. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,113 shares of company stock worth $3,121,225 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.