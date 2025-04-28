Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 201,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 248,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.