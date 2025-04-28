Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

