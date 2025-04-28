Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NETGEAR by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.76 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

