Legal & General Group Plc Has $781,000 Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1,496.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

