Legal & General Group Plc Has $791,000 Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 48,194.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 440,983 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

