Legal & General Group Plc Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,553.60. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,815.50. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,610. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

