Legal & General Group Plc Has $841,000 Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 643,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

