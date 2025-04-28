Legal & General Group Plc Has $873,000 Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

