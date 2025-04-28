Legal & General Group Plc Has $967,000 Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 308.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

