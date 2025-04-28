Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.13 on Monday. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

