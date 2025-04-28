Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Planet Labs PBC worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.