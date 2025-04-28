Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,203,000 after acquiring an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

