Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,026 shares of company stock worth $74,249. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

