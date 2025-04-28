Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $934,000 Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth $119,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onestream by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Onestream by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,860 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,840 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OS. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Onestream Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
