Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,638 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4,382.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 249,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GeneDx by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.5 %

WGS stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,780 shares of company stock worth $12,907,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.