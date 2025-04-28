Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,513 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

