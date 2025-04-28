Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of BrightSpire Capital worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRSP. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $4.77 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.54.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.95%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.