Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $833.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

