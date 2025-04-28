Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,132 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.94%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

