Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,795 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marcus were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.56 million, a PE ratio of -48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

