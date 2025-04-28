Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,370 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.77 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $64,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,010.40. The trade was a 0.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $66,553.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,655.18. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,743. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

