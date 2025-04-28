Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,410 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $19.23 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $600.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.