Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,734 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

