Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,957 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,607 shares in the company, valued at $724,225.05. This represents a 18.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,055 shares of company stock worth $1,550,540 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

