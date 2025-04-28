Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,205 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Sapiens International worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

