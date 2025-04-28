Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,757 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Establishment Labs worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

