Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,122 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harrow were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harrow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Harrow Stock Performance

HROW stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $910.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.46. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

