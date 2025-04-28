Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,203 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $8,221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,533,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $566.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

