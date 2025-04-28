Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,472 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $10,591,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $737.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,505,076.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.