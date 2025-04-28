Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,033 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

