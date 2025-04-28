Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,119 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $861.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.