Legal & General Group Plc Sells 77 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 282.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $134.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.35. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $161.63.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $83,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,740.44. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

