Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

