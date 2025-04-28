LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,285 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $19.05 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.