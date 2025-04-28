LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $49.66 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

