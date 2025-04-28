LPL Financial LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 284.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

