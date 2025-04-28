LPL Financial LLC Invests $331,000 in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.