LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.06 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

