LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Danaos by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 49.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

Danaos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

