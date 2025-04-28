LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 190,445 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

