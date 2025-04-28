Mariner LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,341,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

