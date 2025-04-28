Mariner LLC Acquires 33,604 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in Manchester United by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 254,280 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 664,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 243,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.64. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

