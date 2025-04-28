Mariner LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.66 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.