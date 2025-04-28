Mariner LLC Acquires 4,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.