Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 186,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

