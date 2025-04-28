Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medpace by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $298.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.79 and its 200 day moving average is $331.60. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

