Mariner LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,220 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,241,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. The trade was a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,225 shares of company stock worth $10,562,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

