Mariner LLC Buys 3,181 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

